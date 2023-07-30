Russia doesn’t reject Ukraine peace talks – Putin





Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he has not rejected the idea of peace talks on Ukraine.

Speaking after meeting African leaders in St Petersburg, he said African and Chinese initiatives could serve as a basis for finding peace.

Putin also said it was difficult to implement a ceasefire when the Ukrainian army was on the offensive, according to BBC.

Ukraine and Russia have previously said they will not come to the negotiating table without certain preconditions.

Kyiv said it will not concede any territory but Moscow affirmed its war-torn neighbour must accept its country’s “new territorial reality”.

Russia invaded Ukraine last year and is occupying territory in the country’s south and east.

Putin told the late-night press conference on Saturday that there were no plans to intensify action on the Ukrainian front for now.

He also defended the arrest of critical voices, claiming some people were harming Russia from inside.

Criticism of Moscow’s…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper