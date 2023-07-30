Transfer: Chelsea, Monaco agree deal for defender Axel Disasi





Chelsea have an agreement in principle to sign defender, Axel Disasi from Monaco.

The deal for the French international defender is said to be worth in the region of €45million (£38m), according to the Athletic.

The 25-year-old, who can also play as a right back, is being considered as one of the replacements for injury-hit Wesley Fofana

Disasi joined Monaco from Reims in 2020 for €13million.

He was part of the France squad at the 2022 World Cup and made three appearances in Qatar.

He had spent four years at Reims after coming through the academy at Paris FC.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper