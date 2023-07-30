We are conquering Open defecation, 2 LGAs added – FG





…calls on States, LGAs to meet 2025 ODF target

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS Nigerians grapple with sanitation challenges to live healthy, the Federal Government, weekend, disclosed of conquering the monster of open defecation as two more Local Government Areas were added to the list of Open Defecation Free Local Government Areas in Nigeria.

The two Local Government Areas are Soba and Kauru, all in Kaduna State after certified and declared Open Defecation Free, ODF, under the Clean Nigeria Campaign, which brought the number of LGAs declared Open Defecation Free to 104.

This was made known by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Didi Walson-Jack, during a monthly meeting of the National Task Group on Sanitation (NTGS), a Multi Sectoral Platform involving Line Ministries, Agencies, NGO Network and the Media as contained in a statement signed by the Head, Press and Public Relations Unit, FMWR, Funmi Imuetinyan.

According to the statement, Walson-Jack…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper