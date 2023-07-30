Zamfara woman-pilgrim returns lost $80,000 in S/Arabia





By Idris Salisu, Gusau

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has honoured a female pilgrim who returned lost $80,000 to the owner during the last Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia.

The pilgrim, Hajiya Aishatu ‘yan Guru Nahuce from Bungudu Local Government Area of the state, found $80,000 equivalent to about N60 million and handed it over to the Zamfara Pilgrims Welfare Agency officials for onward return to the owner.

A statement by the spokesperson to the governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said Gov. Lawal honoured the pilgrim at the Council Chambers, Government House, in the presence of all emirs of the state and expressed the government’s tremendous happiness over Nahuce’s sincerity.

The statement read: “The entire state is proud and happy over what Hajiya Aishatu did in Saudi Arabia. It has added to the good name of the entire people of Zamfara.

“It is an honour for us not to Hajiya Aisha, she has written her name in the good books of history. Such a gesture is expected of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper