Corruption so bad now in Nigeria — Ayo Oritsejafor





By Akpokona Omafuaire

THE former President of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, His Eminence, Papa Ayo Oritsejafor has said that the corruption level in the country is so high and call for change of hearts.

Oritsejafor made the call weekend at Osubi while dedicating The Saints Cathedral.

Oritsejafor who spoke on “Free manifestation of God in the house of God” read the Bible verses of 1King 9: 1-5.

According to him, “Every believer is referred to as the House of God, we gather in the church for worship but you are a mobile altar.

“Corruption is so bad now in the country that in everything we do people want bribe. We need to embrace change in attitude to change the country.

“If you believed that your heart has been circumcised, then old things have passed away and new things begin to manifest. But if nothing new is manifesting then you need to re-dedicate yourself. He added.

On his part, Presiding Bishop, Bishop Emmanuel Enumeru said, “This is a very special…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper