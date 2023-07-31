CSOs protest against economic hardship in Osun





Says subsidy removal makes life difficult

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Coalition of Civil Society organisations in Osun state on Monday protested against the rising cost of living across the country.

The group lamented that the rise in the cost of living as a result of the removal of fuel subsidies has made living difficult for the masses due to the hard economic situation.

Addressing the masses at different points while moving through the town, the convener, Waheed Lawal called on the Federal Government to reverse the hike in fuel prices, saying the masses deserve decent living.

He condemned what he described as the commercialisation of education and the non-provision of palliatives to the masses amidst suffering.

“As Nigerians, God has blessed us with everything we need to live a dignified life but we have bad leaders who don’t care about us. Every human needs food, water, clothing, shelter, and sleep.

“The rising cost of living is gradually taking away our…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper