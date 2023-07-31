Govt remains major threat to airlines’ survival — Experts





•Foster partnership with foreign operators – NCAA

By Prince Okafor

Federal Government has been identified as the major threat inhibiting the survival of airlines in the country.

Stakeholders listed that the federal government unpredictable policies, excessive taxation, rising aviation fuel price, paucity of forex, limited support for domestic airlines, among others have continued to hinder airlines prosperity.

Statistics show that both scheduled and non scheduled airlines have short life span in Nigeria.

Scheduled flights are those which get their schedule approved by the aviation regulator in advance for a period running into months. Non-scheduled flights are charter flights that are operated as per requirement.

For instance, no fewer than 131 airlines registered under scheduled and non-scheduled operations have gone into extinction and are no longer operating in Nigeria’s airspace.

A finding by Aviation World showed that before the establishment of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper