‘I demand a lot’ – Onana says after clash with Harry Maguire





By Ayobami Okerinde

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana insists he expects the same level of performance from all of his teammates after a clash with former captain Harry Maguire went viral.

Onana was introduced as a second-half substitute in the 3-2 loss to Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

It took Andre Onana two matches to realise Harry Maguire is a liability. pic.twitter.com/FywSceISIs — (@_UtdRyan_) July 31, 2023

In the 47th minute of the game, Onana was spotted screaming at Maguire after the United defense was caught open and he was forced to make a save.

Speaking after the game on the club’s TV, Onana revealed he expects some level of confidence from his teammates.

“I demand a lot of my team-mates because also they demand a lot, they trust in me, they play a lot of balls back to me, so I have to give them confidence and I want my players to give them to me to give me confidence.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper