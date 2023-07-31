‘I demand a lot’ – Onana says after clash with Harry Maguire

By Ayobami Okerinde
Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana insists he expects the same level of performance from all of his teammates after a clash with former captain Harry Maguire went viral.
Onana was introduced as a second-half substitute in the 3-2 loss to Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.
In the 47th minute of the game, Onana was spotted screaming at Maguire after the United defense was caught open and he was forced to make a save.
Speaking after the game on the club’s TV, Onana revealed he expects some level of confidence from his teammates.
“I demand a lot of my team-mates because also they demand a lot, they trust in me, they play a lot of balls back to me, so I have to give them confidence and I want my players to give them to me to give me confidence.”
He also disclosed he’s happy to play with the…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper