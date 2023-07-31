Our pains over unpaid benefits — Retired Abia judges





By Steve Oko

The battle by retired judges in Abia State for their retirement benefits has worsened the sorry tales of senior citizens in Nigeria.

Since 2007, successive governments in the state have deliberately left the former judges to live in penury.

In a desperate effort to force the government to pay their benefits, the retired Judges in 2020, dragged the state government before the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, NIC.Unfortunately, as the court case rages , five of the former judges died without getting their benefits.

Sadly, many of them that are still living are fighting several and different health challenges and unable to afford proper medical care.Sources informed Vanguard that previous administrations had made several commitments to pay to no avail.In fact, the immediate past Government of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, reportedly promised to pay N10 million to the retired Judges every month, “but only did so for one month.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper