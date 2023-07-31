Pages of Qur’an burnt at protest outside Sweden parliament





Two men set the Koran alight outside parliament in Stockholm on Monday, an AFP reporter saw, at a protest similar to previous ones that have sparked tensions between Sweden and Middle Eastern countries.

Salwan Momika and Salwan Najem kicked and stomped on the Muslim holy book, then set its pages on fire before slamming it shut, as they had done at a protest outside Stockholm’s main mosque in late June — sparking outrage and condemnation across the Middle East.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper