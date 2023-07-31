Repeal act establishing MDCN now – Bashir urges National Assembly





By Ogalah Ibrahim

Owing to the alleged frustration foreign trained medical students who completed their studies and return to Nigeria to practice experienced in the last five years, a Rights Activist from Katsina, Bashir Adamu Daura has called on members of the National Assembly to repeal the Act establishing the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) with immediate effect.

A Rights activist from Katsina, Bashir Adamu Daura has called for a repeal of the Act establishing MDCN with immediate effect, owing to the alleged frustration foreign trained medical students who completed their studies and return to Nigeria to practice have been experiencing in the last five years.

Bashir laments that while some sections of the country are making efforts to bridge the wide gap between their health needs and available human resources, they have been hard hit by the “massive failure” in the so called “assessment examination” being conducted by MDCN.

Narrating the ordeal in a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper