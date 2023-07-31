Tinubu’s broadcast a hurriedly coupled, uninspiring afterthought, says Atiku’s aide





By John Alechenu

The Special Assistant on Public Communications to Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Phrank Shaibu has dismissed President Bola Tinubu’s national broadcast as a hurriedly put together uninspiring, deceptive afterthought aimed at hoodwinking Labour leaders to shelve their scheduled national protest over the withdrawal of fuel subsidies.

Shaibu said this in response to the content of a national broadcast by the President on Monday.

The Atiku’s aide equally argued that the broadcast by President Tinubu was at best an afterthought.

According to him, the President removed petrol subsidy without a clear plan that would have ameliorated the sufferings of the people who have gotten poorer since the All Progressives Congress took power in 2015.

Shaibu said, “Tinubu’s speech was hurriedly put together in order to dissuade the suffering masses and the organised labour from embarking on protests. Rather than apologise for removing subsidy without providing a cushion for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper