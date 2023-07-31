Transfer: Chelsea agree deal in principle to sign Monaco defender Axel Disasi





By Adegboyega Adeleye

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Monaco to sign defender Alex Disasi for 45m euros (£38.57m).

The 25-year-old French international is set to become The Blues’ third major signing of the summer with forwards Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku having joined from Villarreal and RB Leipzig respectively.

The transfer comes as Chelsea won the inaugural Premier League Summer Series after a 2-0 win over Fulham on Sunday.

Disasi will fill in as another option at the right-sided center-back position following the injury to Wesley Fofana.

Fofana has had surgery on his knee and manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was hopeful the player would return from injury at some point this season.

Chelsea’s options at center-back are Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, and Levi Colwill, who has interest from Brighton, as well as Benoit Badiashile, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury sustained last season.

Mateo Kovacic, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper