Truck crushes mother, 7 year old son to death in Ondo





By Dayo Johnson

A mother and her 7 year old son were reportedly crushed to death by a trailer along Akure-Owo expressway in Ondo state on Sunday.

Vanguard gathered that the mother who was in her forties and the son were coming from Church on Sunday when they met their untimely death.

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Ondo Sector Command, said that the crash occurred by the Federal Government Girls College in Akure metropolis.

The state Sector Commander, Mr Ezekiel Son’Allah, blamed the cause of the accident on over speeding, which resulted in a loss of control on the part of the driver.

Son’Allah, said that “Two persons, a male and a female, lost their lives and one person sustained injury in the accident. The identities of the victims are yet to be identified.

“The bodies of the dead victims were deposited at the state specialist hospital morgue, in Akure

An Eyewitness account said that the unmarked trailer, crushed the victims on a motorcycle and they died…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper