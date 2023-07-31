Update: Oyo workers barricade govt secretariat over deductions, palliatives, allowances





By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The entry and exit gates to the Oyo State secretariat, Ibadan, were locked by the labour centres in the state in protest over payment of salary deductions, palliatives for workers and upward review of pension allowances.

The civil servants, who hoped to resume work on Monday morning, met locked gates, with the union leaders insisting that they only want Governor Seyi Makinde, and no government official, to address their demands.

Participating in the protest are workers and pensioners on the platforms of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) and their affiliates.

Led by their union leaders, the workers are also demanding payment of leave bonus, payment of gratuities to retirees who have been stagnated since the year 2021 and release of promotion letters for the Year 2021 and 2022.

While speaking with Vanguard, Chairman of TUC, Bosun…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper