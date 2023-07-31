We’ve saved N1trn since subsidy removal — Tinubu





President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, said the Federal Government had saved over one trillion Naira since the removal of fuel subsidy.

Tinubu said this in his nationwide broadcast on current economic challenges in the country, adding that the money will now be channeled into intervention programmes targeting families nationwide

Tinubu’s words: “In a little over two months, we have saved over a trillion Naira that would have been squandered on the unproductive fuel subsidy, which only benefitted smugglers and fraudsters.

“I plead with you to please have faith in our ability to deliver and in our concern for your well-being.

“All of our good and helpful plans are in the works. More importantly, I know that they will work.”

While acknowledging the hardship occasioned by an unavoidable lag in palliative measures these past 62 days, he urged Nigerians to “look beyond the present temporary pains and aim at the larger picture.”

President Tinubu also said that the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper