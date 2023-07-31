Woman, 31, murdered in Lagos apartment





By Efe Onodjae & Bolanle Rasheed

LAGOS—Residents of Aina Road, Agility in Ketu area of Lagos, were thrown into mourning, weekend, following the murder of one Mrs Ojeite Ejiro in her apartment.

Her assailants also set the apartment on fire, but the smoke alerted neighbours, who forced the door open, to discover the lifeless body of the 31-year-old woman on the floor with her hand burnt.

A resident of the area, who identified herself as Mrs. Oghenerukewe Najite, said: “The plan of those that perpetrated the devilish act was to make her burn to death to make it look like a fire outbreak.

“When some brave persons forced their way inside the room, Ejiro was found facing down. Her neck was slit.

“She was just a secretary at a water bottling company. She was not a politician. She got married November 18, 2021 and had been living peacefully with her husband. This is so unbelievable. We are appealing to the Police to do all they can to unravel the perpetrators of this…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper