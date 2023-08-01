2023 Women’s World Cup: England annihilate China 6-1 to book last-16 clash with Nigeria





Chelsea star Lauren James scored twice as European champions England swept past shellshocked China 6-1 and into the Women’s World Cup last 16 on Tuesday to set up a clash with Nigeria.

It equalled England’s biggest-ever World Cup victory and booked them top spot in Group D, while consigning the Asian champions to their earliest ever exit.

Denmark beat Haiti 2-0 in the other group game to finish second and line up a knockout-round meeting with co-hosts Australia.

England made an explosive start at Adelaide’s Hindmarsh Stadium with an instinctive finish from Manchester United striker Alessia Russo in just the fourth minute.

Manchester City’s Lauren Hemp and James added further goals before the break.

Wang Shuang converted a second-half penalty for China, but James got her second with a sublime volley, substitute Chloe Kelly was gifted a fifth after a goalkeeper howler and Rachel Daly got in on the act as the clock ticked down.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper