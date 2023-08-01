Coup: Burkina Faso, Mali back Niger amidst ECOWAS sanctions threat





By Victoria Ojeme

The Transitional Governments of Burkina Faso and Mali have expressed their solidarity with the people of Niger and the new coup leaders in the face of sanctions by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The communique was in response to the conclusions of the recent summits held by ECOWAS and UEMOA in Abuja on July 30, 2023, discussing Niger’s political situation.

Both Burkina Faso and Mali denounced the regional organizations’ persistence in imposing sanctions, which they believe worsen the suffering of the populations and undermine the spirit of pan-Africanism. The governments firmly refused to apply these illegal and inhuman sanctions against Niger and warned that any military intervention against Niger would be seen as a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali.

For Mali, the communique was issued by Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel OUEDRAOGO, the Minister of State, Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralization





