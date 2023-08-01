Court jails 3 students in Kwara for gang-raping their cousin





By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Three students of a tertiary institution in Kwara State (name withheld) have been convicted by a Kwara State High Court for conspiring and gang-raping a cousin of one of them.

The trial judge is Justice Adenike Akinpelu.

The court, yesterday, found them guilty on a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and rape of the victim (name withheld) at the Adangba area of Ilorin, Kwara State.

The convicts, Omotosho Yahaya, 23, who is the cousin of the victim; Mustapha Ahmed, 23 and 22-year-old Mustapha Ridwan, were students of a tertiary institution in the state.

The first defendant (Omotosho) was said to have invited his two friends to join him in the act against the victim in the room.

They were sentenced to five years imprisonment for rape and two years for criminal conspiracy.

The sentences, which include an additional N50,000 fine are to run concurrently.

Justice Akinpelu in her judgement, said: “The confessional statements of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper