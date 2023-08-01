FG urges OPS to accept Corps Members for mandatory service





By Luminous Jannamike

The Federal Government has called on the Organized Private Sector (OPS) in Nigeria to accept Corps members posted to their establishments for the mandatory one-year service.

The appeal was made on Tuesday by Mr. Olusade Adesola, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, during the closing ceremony of the 2023 Batch ‘B’ Stream One Orientation Course at the NYSC FCT Orientation Camp in Kubwa, Abuja.

Adesola implored the private sector to consider the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme as a platform to exhibit their Corporate Social Responsibility.

“I urge the Organized Private Sector to open up their doors to accept Corps Members that will be posted to them.

“It is expected that no Company and Organization operating within the shores of Nigeria should flagrantly reject any Corps Member that is officially posted to them,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary further emphasized the importance of creating an…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper