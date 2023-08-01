House Committees: Groups laud Speaker Abass over leadership





The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas, has been commended for displaying “outstanding leadership”.

No fewer than 25 pro-democracy groups came together to applaud the Speaker for a harmonious and seamless running of the Green Chamber in the last two months.

Under the aegis of the National Democratic Group (NDG), the coalition said they have been particularly impressed with how the standing committees emerged.

In a statement signed by Hon Ochonu William, the 25 groups said Rt Hon Abbas has potentially put together the best committees in the history of Nigeria.

According to Ochonu, the Speaker gave priority to capacity, experience and mastery, adding that party politics, religion and ethnicity were never on the front burner.

He further said the creation of extra committees is a masterstroke as it will “enhance efficiency and productivity”.

Describing Abbas as a servant leader, Ochonu noted that the House leadership has carried all the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper