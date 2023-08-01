Illegal immigrants behind criminal activities in Nigeria – NIS boss





The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says illegal immigrants are behind most criminal activities being perpetrated in the country.

The Kwara Comptroller of NIS, Compt. Aminu Shamsuddin, made this known while speaking with journalists on Tuesday in Ilorin, during the 60th anniversary of the service.

The comptroller said that the country was surrounded by Francophone countries, whose nationals desperately loved to stay in Nigeria.

He said that the immigrants were desperate to enter Nigeria due to socioeconomic hardships in their countries, adding that NIS had to take extra measures to scrutinise and check every immigrant before entry.

“These people think Nigeria is a paradise and truly, we are the mother of Africa.

“They always struggle to be part of us and are ready to spend huge sum of money to obtain Nigerian passport.

“They also get married to Nigerians in their bid to be Nigerians, which is why we painstakingly check every immigrant.

“We have…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper