Korea completes second phase of friendship institute support in Nigeria





By Victoria Ojeme

The Republic of Korea (ROK) has achieved a major milestone in its international cooperation efforts by successfully concluding the second phase of its support to the Nigeria-Korea Friendship Institute (NKFI).

The completion ceremony which took place in Lokoja marked a crucial step in enhancing the institute’s capabilities and operations.

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), the grant aid and technical cooperation agency of the ROK, played a pivotal role in this transformative project. The NKFI, established in 2015 as a “center of excellence” vocational institute in Lokoja, Kogi State, aims to empower students with advanced technical skills in vital areas such as welding and fabrication, automobile engineering, electrical engineering, and information technology.

The 2nd phase project support, spanning from 2021 to 2023, witnessed a dedication to improving the institute’s maintenance and operations. A momentous completion ceremony was held…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper