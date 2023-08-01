NITDA mulls digital infrastructure, incentives to drive digital transformation in Nigeria





By Ezra Ukanwa

THE Director General/Chief Executive Officer National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, has called for proper planning, functional digital infrastructure and incentives for young people in the digital industry, as part of efforts to drive much desired digital transformation in the country.

Bemoaning certain bottlenecks impeding the growth of digitalization in Nigeria, he stressed the need to enable laws, regulations, and policies that will not only attract investors, but promote a business-friendly and ease-of-doing business environment.

Stressing the need for the creation of functional digital infrastructure, adding that African countries must begin to modernize their digital infrastructure to fully benefit from the digital economy.

Inuwa, said this at E-Tech Africa Summit & Emerald Pitch Fest Competition Organized by Moolu Venture Lab and Moolu Venture Capital,, on Tuesday, in Abuja.

He said: “To attract investors, it…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper