NLC insists on going ahead with protest





—doubts Tinubu’s ability to control inflation, gasoline prices

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The organized labour on Monday insisted on going ahead with its planned protest over the removal of petroleum subsidy.

Rising from another round of meeting of the Steering Committee on palliatives at the presidential villa, Abuja, they also expressed doubts about President Bola Tinubu’s ability to control inflation and gasoline prices due to the unification of the exchange rate.

Speaking to correspondents, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, said the plan for workers to proceed on a peaceful protest from Wednesday has not changed.

He dismissed fears that the peaceful protest could be hijacked by hoodlums, saying that such had never happened in the history of workers protest.

However, he said it is the responsibility of security agencies to provide security for the protest to protect the workers.

He said the meeting of the Steering Committee…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper