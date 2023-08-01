NYSC: Our target is to make Rivers formations best nationwide — Gov Fubara





By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

GOVERNOR Siminalayi Fubara, has pledged Rivers State Government’s sustained upgrade of infrastructures and sundry incentives to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) towards ensuring that the Corps formations in Rivers rank best in the country.

Fubara harped on the desire during Tuesday’s closing ceremony of the 2023 Batch B Stream 1 Orientation Course for Corps members deployed to Rivers at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Nonwa-Gbam, Tai Local Government Area.

The Governor, represented Dr. Tammy Danagogo, Secretary to the State Government and Chairman, Rivers State NYSC Governing Board, told stakeholder, “The State Government will leave no stone unturned in continually upgrading infrastructure and other incentives that will make Rivers number one among NYSC formations in Nigeria.”

To the Corps members passing out of camp, Fubara said, “I am impressed and hopeful that you will enter the society with the brightness I see in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper