Resident doctors seek Gov Makinde’s intervention on LAUTECH’s teaching hospital





Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital in Ogbomoso says Gov. Seyi Makinde’s urgent intervention is needed to halt the hospital’s declining state.

The Association, through its President, Dr Sope Orugun, and General Secretary, Dr Nnara Stanley, said Gov. Makinde urgently needs to address the challenges bedeviling LAUTECH Teaching Hospital (LTH).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the association had on many occasions earlier sought the intervention of successive governments in the state over the hospital’s declining condition.

The hospital has the capacity to train health workers of different cadres to meet the demands of the citizens of the state and beyond if properly administered.

The ARD LTH, in a statement by Orugun and Stanley, listed some of the hospital’s challenges as shortage of manpower, poor remuneration, brain drain, poor infrastructure and poor financial…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper