S’Court, NBA, Obaseki, Mbah mourn as Justice Nweze dies at 64

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Supreme Court, yesterday, confirmed the death of one of its Justices, Chima Nweze.

The apex court, in a statement, disclosed that Justice Nweze, who was 64 years old, died on July 29, after a brief illness.

Meanwhile, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State and that of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, have mourned the passing of Justice Nweze.

Likewise, the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has described the deceased jurist as a “disciplined, hardworking, and courageous judicial officer”.

The Supreme Court, in a statement by its Director of Press and Information, Dr. Akande Festus, said: “Justice Nweze gave a sterling account of himself in the discharge of his official duties at the Supreme Court.

“He had largely made himself a pliable legal personality that had diligently sunk a pool of enduring legal knowledge and experience in all his judicial pronouncements.

"He had been a formidable ally…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper