Senate mandates leadership to interface between FG, NLC to stop strike





…Even our earnings can’t take care of our needs, says Senate president

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate has mandated the president of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the entire leadership of the upper chamber to interface between the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC and the Federal Government to avert the intending strike of organised labour.

This came as president of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said their earnings at the National Assembly was not enough to take care of themselves.

He also called on state governors and local government administrators to look into the palliative measures as a way of cushioning the effects of the subsidy removal on the people at the grassroots.

Resolution of the Senate was sequel to a motion, titled “Urgent Need to Avert the Intending Strike of Nigeria Labour Congress,” sponsored by Senator Kawu Suleiman Abdulrahman, NNPP, Kano South.

Presenting the motion, Senator Abdulrahman said the Senate “notes that the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper