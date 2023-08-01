Subsidy removal: Sanwo-Olu slashes BRT, Danfo fares





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

GOVERNOR Bababjide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, announced a reduction in transport fares on all Bus Rapid Transit, BRT, routes by 50 per cent, beginning from tomorrow.

The governor also said commercial yellow buses, known as ‘Danfo’, will follow suit with a reduction of 25 per cent in fare on all routes.

Sanwo-Olu said this while addressing journalists at the State House, Ikeja, at the end of a security meeting with security agencies such as the army, police and the navy.

He also said the number of Lagos State staff buses will be increased, adding that new buses have been purchased for distribution soon.

The governor also said the state will commence the distribution of food packs such as rice, beans and cassava flour, known as garri to the vulnerable people in the state.

According to him, the distribution will be done through Community Development Associations, CDAs, churches, mosques, and local government.

These measures,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper