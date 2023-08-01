Subsidy removal: Union directs maritime workers to fully participate in protest





By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, has directed all ports workers across the country to fully participate in the planned nationwide mass protest by organised Labour to protest the increases in the pump price of petrol, following the removal of subsidy on petrol, among other alleged anti-poor policies of the Federal Government.

MWUN, in a statement by its Deputy Secretary, Erazua Oniha, on behalf of the Secretary General, Felix Akingboye, said, among others: “We have received the notice on the decision of the meeting of the Central Working Committee, CWC, of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, which held on Thursday, July 27, 2023, directing all NLC affiliates to mobilise and sensitise their members, preparatory for a nationwide peaceful mass protest and rally scheduled to kick start on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

“This decision was reached in the face of the Federal Government’s seeming insensitivity to the need to urgently put the necessary…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper