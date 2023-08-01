WWC: 5 England players Super Falcons should look out for





By Ayobami Okerinde

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will face England in the round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Nigeria drawn in Group B alongside Canada, Australia, and the Republic of Ireland finished second with 5 points, recording two goalless draws and a 3-2 win against co-hosts Australia.

On the other hand, the Three Lionesses were drawn in Group D alongside Denmark, Haiti, and China and collected all available nine points to set up a clash against Nigeria.

Below are five England players the Super Falcons need to be wary of in a bid to reach a record quarter-final.

Lauren James

The Chelsea Women forward and sister of England fullback Reece James has established herself as one of the most exciting young prospects in the game.

The 21-year-old scored eight goals in 33 appearances for her club last season as they won the Women’s Super League for the fourth successive season. She has scored three goals in the tournament so far. She’s…





