Flutterwave launches rebranded Send App, expands remittance to U.S, Canada, Egypt, Senegal





Flutterwave , Africa’s leading payments technology company, today announced the enhancement of its $end Mobile product, now Send App by Flutterwave , to facilitate faster, easier, and more affordable money transfers from people in the diaspora to their families, friends, and loved ones in Africa. Send App now supports transfers from US and Canada and has added new recipient countries namely Egypt and Sénégal in its network. Launched in 2021, Send by Flutterwave has been fulfilling its mission of providing a fast, transparent, and secure way for the Africans Diaspora to bridge the distance, strengthen the bonds and connect with home.

The rebrand comes at a time when remittances to the continent have doubled over the last decade– reaching an estimated $100 billion in 2022 , according to the United Nations, supporting the medical bills, school fees, and living costs of an estimated 200 million relatives in Africa. With Send App, money transfer has been taken a notch higher to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper