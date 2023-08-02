Hepatitis B 100 times more infectious than HIV, Expert warns





A consultant Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist with the Godfrey Okoye University Teaching Hospital (GOUNTH), Enugu, Dr Adiri Winfred, has warned that Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) is 100 times more infectious than HIV.

Winfred gave the warning while educating some Enugu residents on the dangers of Hepatitis, especially that of B and C, at an event organised by GOUNTH and sponsored by Emzor Vaccines in commemoration of “2023 World Hepatitis Day”, with the theme “One Life, One Liver”, on Tuesday in Enugu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the participants were offered free Hepatitis test.

She described hepatitis B as dangerous due to the fact that it had no cure, adding that its treatment was to reduce the virus.

The expert said the available drugs cannot eradicate the virus, stressing that one thing about it is “when integrated into patient’s DNA, it becomes difficult for eradication.

“The drug we have can reduce the viral load of the patient…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper