Jamaica reached the Women’s World Cup last 16 for the first time as they strangled Brazil 0-0 to send the South Americans home early on Wednesday.

It ensured there would be no fairytale ending to Marta’s World Cup career, with the Brazilian legend saying this would be her final tournament.

The post Jamaica knock out Brazil to reach Women’s World Cup last 16 appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper