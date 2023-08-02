NLC, TUC have resolved to suspend protest – Presidency





Presidency has on Wednesday said that the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC and its sister union, Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) have resolved to suspend the ongoing nationwide protest after meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications & Strategy, disclosed on Wednesday evening.

He noted that: “Consequent upon the fruitful and frank discussion with President Tinubu and their confidence in his ability to encourage open and honest consideration of all the issues put forward by the Labour Movement, the Labour Leaders resolved to stop further protest.

“They opted for further constructive engagement with the government to resolve all outstanding issues as they affect the working people and Nigerians in general.

“President Tinubu gave his commitment to the Labour leaders that the Port Harcourt refineries will start production by December 2023 after the completion of the ongoing rehabilitation…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper