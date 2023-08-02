Olubadan begins 1st year anniversary celebration, Thursday





By Adeola Badru

Activities marking the first year anniversary of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, will commence on Thursday.

The 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland was enthroned on March 11 2022 after the demise of Oba Saliu Adetunji.

According to the Chairman of the coronation anniversary, a former Head of Service of the Federation, Prof. Oladapo Afolabi, during a press briefing on Wednesday, the delay in the celebration was caused by the General election, among others.

Members of the committee set up to oversee the planning for anniversary include, Professor Soji Adejumo, Chief Gani Kola Balogun and Mr Dele Ogunsola

In a statement read by Mr Dele Ogunsola, the media adviser to the Olubadan, the event commences on Thursday August 3, with a symposium titled: “Ibadan Treasure of the Last Empire and the Challenges of Urban Development,” to be delivered by Prof. Aderemi Raji-Oyelade at the Trenchard Hall, University of Ibadan after which there will be launching of a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper