Protest: NASS pledges to address Labour demands in 7-days





The National Assembly (NASS) has pledged to review and address the organised Labour demands within the next one week.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio said this when organised labour took its mass protest to the National Assembly Complex where it submitted a list of its demands on Wednesday in Abuja.

The mass protest was organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress(TUC) over anti-poor and workers policies of the Federal Government.

The protesters carried placards with inscription such; “We condemn increase in school fees, “Stop importation of Petrol, Revive the Refineries,” ”Increase in price of fuel responsible for inflation, poverty among others.

Akpabio who was represented by, Ali Ndume, Chief Whip of the Senate assured the protesting workers that NASS was in support of their struggle.

“We have keenly followed what is going on when we realized that there was a breakdown in the discussions between the Presidency and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper