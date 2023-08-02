‘Supreme Court needs new justices for effective work’





By Gift Chapi-Odekina

The immediate past Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Judiciary, Hon Onofiok Luke, has stressed the need to appoint new justices to the Supreme Court to lessen its workload.

This was as he mourned the demise of the Justice of the Supreme Court, Honourable Justice Centus Chima Nweze.

Luke, the Founding Partner, Meliora Law Partners, said Justice Nweze was very intelligent, cerebral, and fearless in the course of his judicial sojourn.

He said though the cause of his demise is yet to be determined, his untimely demise however once again brings to the fore the increased and ever-spending workload, and the stress the Justices of the Supreme Court are often exposed to.

The ex-lawmaker, who represented Etinan/Nsit Ibom/Nsit Ubium Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State, said cases linger in the Court even up to 20 years due to shortage of manpower as the court struggles to adjudicate matters from different parts of the country.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper