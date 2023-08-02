Tinubu: Court reserves judgement on Atiku, Obi’s petitions





•Petitioners pray for re-run poll, insist Tinubu not eligible to contest

•Don’t set-aside the decision of electorate, Tinubu, APC tell court

•As INEC insists on validity of presidential poll results

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, sitting in Abuja, yesterday reserved its judgement on petitions seeking to remove President Bola Tinubu from office.

The Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five-member panel of the court, okayed the cases for judgement, after all the parties adopted their final briefs of argument.

The two petitions, marked CA/PEPC/05/2023 and CA/PEPC/03/2023, were brought before the court by former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as well as the candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi, respectively.

While adopting their final written address, Atiku and the PDP, through their team of lawyers, led by Chief Chris Uche, SAN, urged the court to declare…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper