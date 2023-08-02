Tribunal not a ‘Circus’, Ogun APC tells PDP





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to a twisted and sponsored report that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed to call its sole witness at the ongoing proceedings at the Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta in order to avert “national embarrassment”.

Recall that Ladi Adebutu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is challenging the re-election of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The party, in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, said, “It is pitiable that one needs to be educating the People’s Democratic Party and its candidate, Ladi Adebutu, every other time.

“It is true that INEC chose not to call its witness anymore. This should rather be a source of sadness to PDP and Adebutu instead of juvenile celebration. We thought they should be worried that INEC has found, and rightly so, the porous petition of PDP and Adebutu as not worthy of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper