VIDEO: House officers in Lagos hospital protest as colleague, Ovwaere Diaso dies in elevator accident 





House officers at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island, Wednesday, embarked on a protest following the death of a colleague, Doctor Ovwaere Diaso, who fell in the elevator.

Diaso died on August 1 after the elevator she had taken to pick up her food from a vendor fell from the 10th floor, killing her.

In a video posted on Twitter by Omolyawoli, House officers could be seen marching outside the hospital building with placards that carry messages such as, “It could have been me and “The system is rigged against young doctors,” while they chanted: “All we are saying, give us justice.”

The deceased was said to be preparing for the completion of her housemanship in two weeks when the tragic incident happened.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper