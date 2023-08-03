2023 Women’s World Cup: Meet teams that qualified for round of 16 [Full List]





By Ayobami Okerinde

All 16 teams that will proceed to the next round of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia are now confirmed following the conclusion of the group stage fixtures on Thursday.

Debutants Morocco became the last team to book their spot after a 1-0 win over Colombia, with former champions Germany out of the competition after a 1-1 draw against South Korea.

Three of Africa’s four representatives (Nigeria, South Africa, and Morocco) will feature in the next round for the first time in the continent’s history at the Mundial.

The full list

Switzerland

Norway

Australia

Nigeria

Japan

Spain

England

Denmark

Netherlands

USA﻿

France

Jamaica

Sweden

South Africa

Colombia

Morocco

Round of 16 Fixtures

Switzerland vs. Spain

Japan vs. Norway

Netherlands vs. South Africa

Sweden vs. USA

England vs. Nigeria

Australia vs. Denmark

Colombia vs. Jamaica

France vs….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper