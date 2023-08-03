Benue: Tiv youths reject call for Akume’s sack as SGF





By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Tiv Youth Organization (TYO) has criticized the Coalition of Idoma Professionals (CIP) for their demand that President Bola Tinubu dismiss Sen. George Akume from his position as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Led by President General Comr. Andy Aondongu Anzah, the TYO voiced their strong objection to the Coalition’s accusations of ethnic chauvinism, considering them to be both divisive and malicious.

They stressed that the matters concerning political leadership and appointments at both the federal and state levels, which lie at the core of the dispute, are not directly linked to Sen. Akume or his office.

During a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, Comr. Anzah stated, “We are dismayed that the Coalition’s demand is infused with divisive tendencies and an attempt to create discord among the state’s inhabitants.”

He further emphasized that while TYO is not against anyone expressing concerns over a perceived…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper