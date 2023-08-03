Commissioners List: Lagos Assembly lawmakers lament exclusion of ‘party loyalists’





By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Members of the Lagos State of Assembly have expressed their dissatisfaction with the list of commissioner-nominees sent to the House by the Governor of the State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for screening and confirmation.

According to them, the Governor excluded some local governments as well as party loyalists from the list.

While pleading with his colleagues to exercise patience, the Speaker of the House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, promised that every concern would be considered for the benefit of the State.

The lawmakers during plenary lamented the exclusion of some parts of the State in the nomination. While some urged the House to take another look at the list, others urged that the nominees’ local government areas should be attached to the list.

However, the House has set up a committee chaired by the Chief Whip, Mr. Fatai Mojeed, to screen the nominees and report back.

Speaking at the plenary, Obasa asked the lawmakers to understand that all local…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper