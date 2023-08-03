FG and Labour must work together





DESPITE President Bola Tinubu’s broadcast on Monday, July 31, 2023 outlining his wide-ranging relief package to cushion the effects of the petrol subsidy removal, Organised Labour – the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC; the Trade Union Congress, TUC, and their affiliate unions – proceeded with their mass actions yesterday, Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

The President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, said the protests were aimed at getting the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPC Ltd, to “reverse” the increase it imposed on petrol products while negotiations towards cushioning the effects of the subsidy removal were yet to make much progress.

The NLC is also sceptical about the joint negotiation committee that President Bola Tinubu set up which is perceived as demonstrating lack of seriousness to engage in meaningful negotiation with the Labour team.

Tinubu’s delay in properly setting up his government makes it difficult for a government team with a proper…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper