Ministerial appointment: Appoint non-physician as health minister, JOHESU/AHPA tell Tinubu





Opposes sale of Teaching Hospital to private profiteers

By Chioma Obinna

As the ministerial nominees review continues, the Joint Health Sector Union, JOHESU, has urged President Bola Tinubu to appoint a non-physician health minister even as it opposed the sale of teaching hospital facilities to private profiteers.

In a letter to the President signed by the Acting National Secretary for the National President, JOHESU, and AHPA, Mathew Ajurotu explained to other health professionals that the sale of the teaching hospitals would adversely affect their emoluments contrary to their thinking.

JOHESU insisted that the sales of Federal Health Institutions are not in the interest of 20 per cent of the sector’s workforce whose salaries represent 60 per cent of the personnel costs of the entire health workforce in FHIs.

The health workers called for caution on the part of other medical professionals who have been assured that the sale of the facilities won’t affect them.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper