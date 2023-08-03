Our policies are for Nigerians, not to punish people — Tinubu





President Bola Tinubu says the policies of his administration are in the best interest of Nigerians and not to punish people.

Tinubu said this in an address at the 12th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday in Abuja.

“Nigeria is going through some issues and I have sufficiently addressed them in my broadcast; we will face it squarely to re-engineer the economy of this country.

“We must find a way to satisfy the yearnings of the common man and we must ensure that all the policies we roll out work for the common man.

“Our policies are for the people not to punish the people,” Tinubu said.

He congratulated Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, the Speaker and the entire National Assembly leadership for the way they conducted their affairs thus far.

He said that all the party’s elected leaders, both old and new had gone through a process.

“Election is just a step in the process, good governance is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper