Police neutralise 3, arrest 12 suspected kidnappers, cattle rustlers in Bauchi





Police Command in Bauchi has neutralised three and arrested 12 suspected kidnappers and cattle rustlers terrorizing the Burra Community in Ningi Local government area (LGA) of Bauchi State.

Mr Ahmed Wakil, Spokesperson of the Command, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Bauchi.

He said the command dismantled kidnappers, bandits and cattle rustlers and rescued 10 kidnapped victims, arrested 12 suspects, neutralised three suspects and recovered weapons, cash and animals.

He noted that the Command’s unrelenting and aggressive counter-kidnapping strategies had led to successful fights against kidnapping and other heinous crimes.

“The strategies have continued to yield positive results as the operatives and other sister security agencies recorded yet another harvest of criminals and elements.

“These are based on intelligence gathering and sharing with extreme community engagement to work hand in hand with the Police in tackling all…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper